Kepos Capital LP Sells 25,000 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Kepos Capital LP reduced its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 440,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,880,000. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 0.5% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,170,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,533,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,037,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth $7,440,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CFFEU opened at $10.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

