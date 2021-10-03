Kepos Capital LP Sells 25,000 Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU)

Kepos Capital LP lowered its holdings in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 440,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in CF Acquisition Corp. VIII were worth $4,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth approximately $14,880,000. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII by 0.5% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,004,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,170,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth approximately $8,533,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth approximately $8,037,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII in the first quarter worth approximately $7,440,000.

Get CF Acquisition Corp. VIII alerts:

Shares of CF Acquisition Corp. VIII stock opened at $10.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. CF Acquisition Corp. VIII has a twelve month low of $9.43 and a twelve month high of $10.30.

CF Acquisition Corp. VIII focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFFEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII (NASDAQ:CFFEU).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VIII and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.