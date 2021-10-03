Kepos Capital LP Takes $5.18 Million Position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN)

Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II (NASDAQ:DCRN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 525,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,000. Kepos Capital LP owned approximately 1.04% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the second quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $263,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $296,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II during the second quarter worth $345,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II in the first quarter worth $380,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCRN stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. II has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.87.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

