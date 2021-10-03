Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.67.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $1,349,495.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $35,198.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 124.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 31,025 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 19.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 54.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 768,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,405,000 after purchasing an additional 271,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the first quarter worth $376,000. 46.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KDP opened at $33.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.69. Keurig Dr Pepper has a 12-month low of $26.67 and a 12-month high of $37.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 8.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

