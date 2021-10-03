Keybank National Association OH Acquires 2,000 Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RETA. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 102,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,243,000 after buying an additional 23,281 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 269.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 34,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after buying an additional 24,931 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RETA opened at $103.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.66 and a 200 day moving average of $114.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.54. Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.34 and a twelve month high of $186.82.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($2.00) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.13) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 84.38% and a negative net margin of 3,498.16%. Reata Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was down 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

