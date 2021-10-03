Keybank National Association OH Cuts Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in UniFirst by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,624 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in UniFirst by 17.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in UniFirst by 0.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,065,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 6.6% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNF opened at $213.62 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $220.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.55. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $160.70 and a 52 week high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.05.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $464.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 14.03%.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.