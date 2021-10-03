Keybank National Association OH Increases Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,620 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 6.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,917,110 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $513,714,000 after buying an additional 502,399 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 20.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,394,256 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $164,588,000 after buying an additional 564,620 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,973,668 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $171,313,000 after buying an additional 14,953 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,719,885 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $156,693,000 after buying an additional 263,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Performance Food Group by 78.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,662,670 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $129,113,000 after buying an additional 1,167,065 shares during the last quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Barclays began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut Performance Food Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research cut Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.44.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $48.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.90. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a PE ratio of 168.41 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,749,786.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $491,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.