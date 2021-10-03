Keybank National Association OH Increases Position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 28.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 44,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust were worth $1,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth $98,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Corporate Office Properties Trust during the first quarter worth about $108,000.

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average is $28.10.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.28% and a net margin of 13.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.89%.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

