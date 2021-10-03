Keybank National Association OH Purchases 2,667 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 52.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 72.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,756,000 after purchasing an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the first quarter valued at $620,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 9.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe during the first quarter worth $1,594,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $139.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $137.66 and a 52-week high of $185.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $151.69 and its 200 day moving average is $155.88.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.90. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 1.51% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,200.00%.

Several research firms have issued reports on RNR. dropped their target price on RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on RenaissanceRe from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.71.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises of catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

