Keybank National Association OH Raises Stock Holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CR. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Crane by 154.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,270,000 after buying an additional 357,014 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Crane by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after acquiring an additional 280,241 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Crane by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,486,000 after acquiring an additional 200,185 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Crane by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $88,117,000 after acquiring an additional 164,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Crane by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,139,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $388,715,000 after purchasing an additional 159,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $97.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.81. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. Crane Co. has a 12-month low of $48.19 and a 12-month high of $104.74.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $796.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.45 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

CR has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Bank of America began coverage on Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $123.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crane from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.23.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.01, for a total transaction of $490,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

