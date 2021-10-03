Keybank National Association OH Sells 13,647 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,647 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after buying an additional 1,510,883 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,496,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after acquiring an additional 860,057 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.14 per share, with a total value of $341,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $33.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.80. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.25 and a 52-week high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 47.35%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

