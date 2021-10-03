Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 15.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,448,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 190,406 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $26,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $190,000. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 6.1% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 377,518 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,883,000 after purchasing an additional 21,807 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.3% during the second quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 328,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,987,000 after purchasing an additional 4,262 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 20.6% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 253,004 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 66,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $1,137,647.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMI opened at $16.91 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.45 and a fifty-two week high of $19.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.32. The company has a market cap of $38.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.73%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMI shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.93.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

