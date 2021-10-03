Kion Group (FRA:KGX) PT Set at €104.00 by Hauck and Aufhaeuser

Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €104.00 ($122.35) price objective on Kion Group (FRA:KGX) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €109.00 ($128.24) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kion Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €91.64 ($107.81).

Kion Group stock opened at €78.98 ($92.92) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €87.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.55. Kion Group has a 12-month low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 12-month high of €81.82 ($96.26).

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

