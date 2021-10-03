Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Barclays assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.50.

Shares of KRG opened at $21.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.76, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $20.58. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 1.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $47,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $51,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the second quarter worth $107,000. 95.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

