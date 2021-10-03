Klimatas (KTS) Market Cap Achieves $33,174.59

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded up 460% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 3rd. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 341.4% higher against the US dollar. Klimatas has a market capitalization of $33,174.59 and approximately $8.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000094 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000131 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Klimatas

KTS is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Klimatas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klimatas using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.