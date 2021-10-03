Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €13.23 ($15.56).

Several brokerages have commented on KCO. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.90 ($17.53) price target on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €12.50 ($14.71) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €9.10 ($10.71) price objective on shares of Klöckner & Co SE and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

Shares of ETR:KCO opened at €10.37 ($12.20) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €11.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is €11.32. Klöckner & Co SE has a 52 week low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a 52 week high of €13.49 ($15.87). The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

