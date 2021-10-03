Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €95.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) received a €95.00 ($111.76) price target from analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 2.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on KBX. UBS Group set a €124.00 ($145.88) price target on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €108.00 ($127.06) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €104.82 ($123.32).

Shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €92.66 ($109.01) on Friday. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €89.88 ($105.74) and a fifty-two week high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market cap of $14.94 billion and a PE ratio of 25.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is €99.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is €101.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.25.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

