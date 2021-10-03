Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Koç Holding AS (OTCMKTS:KHOLY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 40.2% from the August 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of KHOLY stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.80. The stock had a trading volume of 875 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,680. Koç Holding AS has a 12-month low of $8.22 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.95.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KHOLY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koç Holding AS in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Koç Holding AS engages in the provision of industrial services. It operates through the following segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The Energy segment operates in refinery, fuel distribution, LPG distribution, power generation, natural gas and other industries. The Automotive segment operates in various industries such as passenger cars, commercial vehicles, farm tractors and defense.

