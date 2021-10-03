Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) in a research note published on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KYMR. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.17.

KYMR opened at $60.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. Kymera Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $91.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.62.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.30). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 90.50% and a negative return on equity of 21.01%. The company had revenue of $18.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.81 million. Kymera Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 445.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bruce N. Jacobs sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $601,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bruce Booth sold 242,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $14,770,113.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 431,563 shares of company stock valued at $25,136,186. Company insiders own 23.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 73.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 60.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $1,831,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 259,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.99% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

