L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

AIQUY has been the subject of a number of other reports. HSBC upgraded L’Air Liquide from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an underperform rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

OTCMKTS AIQUY opened at $32.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $77.17 billion, a PE ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. L’Air Liquide has a twelve month low of $28.90 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its position in L’Air Liquide by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of L’Air Liquide by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 170,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,961,000 after acquiring an additional 9,083 shares in the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

L’Air Liquide Company Profile

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

