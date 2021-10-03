Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Holdings Cut by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 50.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 23,926 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $15,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,909,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 155.6% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 672.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,217,000 after acquiring an additional 32,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRCX. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $653.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $790.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Lam Research from $780.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $702.83.

NASDAQ LRCX opened at $569.73 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $328.56 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $604.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $615.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 70.92% and a net margin of 26.72%. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

