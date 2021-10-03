Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of NASDAQ:LSEA opened at $8.73 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.90. Landsea Homes has a 1-year low of $7.68 and a 1-year high of $11.15.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $250.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Landsea Homes will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSEA. No Street GP LP purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $10,516,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $9,353,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $5,549,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Landsea Homes in the 1st quarter worth about $4,249,000. Finally, First Washington CORP increased its holdings in Landsea Homes by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 403,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.28% of the company’s stock.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

