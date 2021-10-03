Laureate Education, Inc. (LAUR) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 5th

Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of 7.01 per share on Friday, October 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th.

LAUR opened at $17.99 on Friday. Laureate Education has a 1-year low of $11.79 and a 1-year high of $19.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.32). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.00% and a negative return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Laureate Education will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laureate Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Laureate Education in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Laureate Education from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Laureate Education in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.40 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Laureate Education stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 12.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,423 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,027 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Laureate Education were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 54.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education Company Profile

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

