Lazard Asset Management LLC Buys 3,807,642 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 723,886.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,808,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,807,642 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $312,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 118.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,732,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 34.8% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 37,692 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,050,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $166,394,000 after buying an additional 20,597 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 20,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.85.

Shares of PNW traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,066,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 874,836. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $69.89 and a 12 month high of $91.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.68.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

