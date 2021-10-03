Lazard Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,658,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,765 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for approximately 0.8% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $713,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DHR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in Danaher by 69.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 20.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after buying an additional 1,234,748 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 47.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,792,000 after buying an additional 1,046,777 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,234,975,000 after buying an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 11.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,522,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,049,000 after buying an additional 554,189 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded down $2.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $302.32. 2,668,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,420,343. The company has a market capitalization of $215.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $211.22 and a fifty-two week high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.44.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Danaher’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Danaher’s payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DHR shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.93, for a total transaction of $2,002,831.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,720 shares in the company, valued at $21,140,329.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

