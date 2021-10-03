Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 77,433 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,079,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 77,433 shares during the quarter. Analog Devices accounts for about 1.6% of Lazard Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,391,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the second quarter worth about $60,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Analog Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Analog Devices from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Analog Devices from $179.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.69.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $167.37. 3,549,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,620,983. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.00 and a fifty-two week high of $178.84.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.21%.

Analog Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.