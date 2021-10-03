Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 165,015 Shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,437,965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 165,015 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.96% of Hologic worth $162,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 340,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after buying an additional 106,698 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 91,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 21,107 shares during the period. Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,516 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,963 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,218,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $388,000. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HOLX shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hologic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ HOLX opened at $72.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.10 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.