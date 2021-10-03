Legal & General Group Plc Acquires 2,159,701 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,738,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159,701 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $165,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 2.9% in the second quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 13.5% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 34,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.82. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.10 and a 12 month high of $27.19.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.71%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CNP. Barclays upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

See Also: Quick Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.