Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,547,402 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161,648 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $129,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,843,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,883 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,496,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,684,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,539,000 after purchasing an additional 860,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total value of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares in the company, valued at $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CAG stock opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.41 and its 200 day moving average is $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.35%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

