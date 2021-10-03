Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,886,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 296,467 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $134,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,764,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,904,000 after buying an additional 971,904 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 153.8% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 2,939,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,051,000 after buying an additional 1,781,026 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,083,000 after buying an additional 107,602 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,518,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,564,000 after buying an additional 126,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,473,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,150,000 after purchasing an additional 402,017 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $47.91 on Friday. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.21 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The stock has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.49 and a 200 day moving average of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $919.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.76 million. Research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC raised shares of The Carlyle Group to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

In other The Carlyle Group news, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,100,000 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $97,566,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,149,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,052,460.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total transaction of $10,505,642.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,929,792 shares of company stock valued at $532,749,616 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

