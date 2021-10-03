Legal & General Group Plc Buys 3,768,041 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,739,619 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,768,041 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 1.05% of Huntington Bancshares worth $153,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 59,570,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $936,442,000 after buying an additional 35,731,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 38.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 121,936,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,740,034,000 after buying an additional 33,971,575 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 653.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,233,000 after buying an additional 16,120,108 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 21.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,979,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $499,165,000 after buying an additional 6,213,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $48,063,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $15.86 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 12.87%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.03.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.