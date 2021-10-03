Legal & General Group Plc Grows Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 432,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,570 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $136,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 102.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Wayfair during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 50.4% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in Wayfair by 1,478.6% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Wayfair by 19.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Steve Oblak sold 1,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.92, for a total value of $538,332.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,096,354.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.09, for a total transaction of $211,567.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,046,234.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,760,224 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:W opened at $253.07 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 66.33 and a beta of 3.10. Wayfair Inc. has a 1-year low of $221.09 and a 1-year high of $369.00.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Wayfair had a net margin of 2.33% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wayfair Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.63.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

