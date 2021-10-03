Legal & General Group Plc Has $137.95 Million Stake in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,176,340 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after buying an additional 75,956 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $137,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Citrix Systems by 65.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 437 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 34.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 375 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter valued at about $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTXS stock opened at $108.43 on Friday. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.66 and a 52-week high of $146.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.77. The company has a market capitalization of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.65, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.11.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 237.11%. The business had revenue of $812.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.15 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.49%.

In other news, CEO David J. Henshall sold 6,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total transaction of $617,223.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,491,197.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sridhar Mullapudi sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $70,856.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,812.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,044 shares of company stock worth $1,631,397. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $175.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lowered shares of Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Citrix Systems from $150.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.88.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

