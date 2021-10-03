Legal & General Group Plc Has $155.77 Million Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 896,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,515 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.47% of Liberty Broadband worth $155,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,744,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 51.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,453,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,394 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.1% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 51,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 21.3% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 28,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 17.0% during the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 298,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,827,000 after acquiring an additional 43,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDK opened at $175.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.91 billion, a PE ratio of 73.44 and a beta of 1.01. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $135.52 and a twelve month high of $194.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $182.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.38.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LBRDK shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.67.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

