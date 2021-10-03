Legal & General Group Plc Increases Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,990,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,518 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Ball were worth $161,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Ball by 7.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after buying an additional 1,856,256 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Ball by 10.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after buying an additional 647,070 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ball by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $487,472,000 after buying an additional 173,552 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 182.9% during the first quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,374,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $370,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,828,067 shares in the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ball alerts:

NYSE BLL opened at $89.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.57 and its 200 day moving average is $87.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $77.95 and a 12 month high of $102.76. The stock has a market cap of $29.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 26.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLL. Northland Securities initiated coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on Ball in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.35.

In other Ball news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.27 per share, with a total value of $267,810.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total value of $100,254.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 11,200 shares of company stock worth $1,020,152 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.