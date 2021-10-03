Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 137,353 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 775,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,353 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.58% of Enphase Energy worth $142,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 271.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Capital One Financial downgraded shares of Enphase Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.38.

Shares of ENPH opened at $155.36 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $169.27 and its 200-day moving average is $159.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.91 billion, a PE ratio of 121.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.16 and a 12 month high of $229.04.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $316.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.23 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Jeff Mcneil sold 19,166 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.79, for a total transaction of $3,254,195.14. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 171,319 shares in the company, valued at $29,088,253.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 28,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $5,154,059.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 199,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,766,093.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,726 shares of company stock worth $14,301,967 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

