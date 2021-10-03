Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 263,545 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,608,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,545 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.69% of KeyCorp worth $136,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $625,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in KeyCorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,167,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in KeyCorp by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,204,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,815,000 after purchasing an additional 269,957 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of KEY stock opened at $22.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.54. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $11.60 and a 12-month high of $23.65.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 30.87% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.73%.

In other KeyCorp news, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KEY. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on KeyCorp from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Odeon Capital Group cut KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.73 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.65.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Featured Story: The components of the Stochastic Momentum Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.