Legal & General Group Plc Sells 33,165 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Legal & General Group Plc trimmed its stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 864,031 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 33,165 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.59% of Expedia Group worth $141,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Expedia Group by 718.8% during the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 262 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EXPE. Barclays dropped their target price on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $169.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 1.71. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.28 and a 200 day moving average of $164.07.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at $9,818,659.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,077 shares of company stock valued at $17,995,741 in the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

