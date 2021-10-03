Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Shares Purchased by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Leidos by 14.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,973,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,345,341,000 after buying an additional 1,740,618 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,987,211 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,110,806,000 after buying an additional 711,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Leidos by 11.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,953,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $380,685,000 after buying an additional 407,307 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Leidos by 23.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,842,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $287,335,000 after purchasing an additional 542,304 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Leidos by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,209,828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $212,168,000 after purchasing an additional 45,537 shares during the period. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on LDOS. Argus downgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.00.

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total transaction of $48,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

LDOS stock opened at $97.43 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $79.15 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The company has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.48.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). Leidos had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Leidos’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of scientific, engineering and information technology services and solutions in the areas of defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LDOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.