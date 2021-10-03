LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) by 196.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,186 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,881 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in LexinFintech were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in LexinFintech by 2,469.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in LexinFintech by 433.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in LexinFintech during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of LexinFintech from $18.55 to $9.89 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LexinFintech from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.30 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. DBS Vickers downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.20 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Shares of LexinFintech stock opened at $5.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.54. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $15.42.

LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $506.28 million for the quarter. LexinFintech had a net margin of 19.06% and a return on equity of 39.51%. As a group, equities analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LexinFintech Company Profile

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX).

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.