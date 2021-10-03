Lido Advisors LLC Buys 1,327 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Southern in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Southern by 35.2% in the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders lifted its holdings in shares of The Southern by 146.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 822 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $112,595.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,830.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,247 shares of company stock valued at $5,813,034. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. Mizuho upped their target price on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Guggenheim upgraded The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

Shares of SO opened at $61.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.06 and a 200-day moving average of $63.89. The company has a market cap of $65.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern Company has a one year low of $54.09 and a one year high of $67.54.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. Analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

