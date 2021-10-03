Lido Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,896 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in CDW by 11.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 8,298,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,375,394,000 after buying an additional 837,648 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in CDW by 15.2% during the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,280,511 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $543,745,000 after purchasing an additional 432,552 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 32.0% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,375,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $228,017,000 after purchasing an additional 333,627 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CDW by 36.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,083,160 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $179,548,000 after purchasing an additional 288,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW by 13.4% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,130,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $353,156,000 after purchasing an additional 251,349 shares during the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Shares of CDW opened at $185.71 on Friday. CDW Co. has a 52 week low of $117.02 and a 52 week high of $203.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.08 and a 200-day moving average of $179.11.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. CDW’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.17, for a total transaction of $585,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,057,427. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CDW shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CDW from $190.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.71.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.