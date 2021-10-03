Lido Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 124.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 50,371 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $2,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the 2nd quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 26.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. US Capital Advisors reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Mplx in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.87.

MPLX stock opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.68 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $15.08 and a 1 year high of $31.40.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 30.35%. The company’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6875 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

Mplx Profile

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets; and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S), and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products and water.

