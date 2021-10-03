Lido Advisors LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR) by 10.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,255 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FDRR. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter worth about $64,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates during the second quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 9.3% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR opened at $41.88 on Friday. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a 12 month low of $31.06 and a 12 month high of $43.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.14.

