Lido Advisors LLC Sells 871 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,359 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 871 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $33,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1,505.6% in the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 36.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

LOW opened at $203.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a market cap of $141.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $200.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.46.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 541.39%. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

