Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Update

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of LFER stock remained flat at $$0.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,974. Life On Earth has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.

Life On Earth Company Profile

Life on Earth, Inc operates as a cloud-based enterprise software developer and a provider that enables rapid innovation that keeps the cloud enterprise operations safe, compliant, and manageable. The firm focuses on technologies that include Internet-of-Things, security, enterprise legacy software modernization, personal data and privacy compliance, enterprise software maintenance, and governance.

