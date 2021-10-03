Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) Short Interest Update

Life On Earth, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFER) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of LFER stock remained flat at $$0.10 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 23,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,974. Life On Earth has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.12.
Life On Earth Company Profile
Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?
Receive News & Ratings for Life On Earth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life On Earth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.