Limoneira (LMNR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on October 22nd

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This is an increase from Limoneira’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Limoneira has increased its dividend by 31.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Limoneira has a dividend payout ratio of -157.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Limoneira to earn $0.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.0%.

Shares of NASDAQ LMNR opened at $16.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.79 million, a PE ratio of -42.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.51. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $13.33 and a twelve month high of $20.74.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $49.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.76 million. Limoneira had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Limoneira will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limoneira news, Director Jose De Jesus Loza bought 5,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $87,617.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 321,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,932,200.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,982 shares of company stock worth $292,137 and have sold 3,300 shares worth $57,793. 5.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Limoneira stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.58% of Limoneira worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Limoneira in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Limoneira presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following three divisions: Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. The Agribusiness division is comprised of three operating segments: fresh lemons, lemon packing and other agribusiness, which includes avocados, oranges, specialty citrus and other crops.

