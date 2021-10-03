Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Acquired by AGF Investments America Inc.

AGF Investments America Inc. lifted its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. AGF Investments America Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% in the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,937,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $307,441,000 after purchasing an additional 149,662 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 28.7% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,484,708 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,628,000 after purchasing an additional 776,843 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,163,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,438,000 after purchasing an additional 90,723 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 6.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,827,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,668,000 after purchasing an additional 168,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 0.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,736,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,386,000 after purchasing an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

LNC stock opened at $70.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.39. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $31.02 and a 12 month high of $72.90. The company has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. Lincoln National’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.75%.

In related news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.05, for a total value of $10,807,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

