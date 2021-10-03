Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Shares Gap Up to $14.59

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.59, but opened at $15.08. Lindblad Expeditions shares last traded at $15.06, with a volume of 251 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LIND shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Craig Hallum raised shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.14 and its 200 day moving average is $15.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $770.15 million, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 2.53.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.11). Lindblad Expeditions had a negative net margin of 681.89% and a negative return on equity of 758.61%. The firm had revenue of $15.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -2.19 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LIND. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $19,165,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% in the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,755,000 after buying an additional 736,002 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,295,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,806,000 after buying an additional 674,193 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the first quarter worth $8,847,000. Finally, Pier Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 121.0% in the second quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 658,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 360,682 shares during the last quarter. 63.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND)

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of expedition cruising and travel services. It operates through the Lindblad and Natural Habitat segments. The Lindblad segment primarily includes sea-based expeditions. The Natural Habitat segment offers land-based, eco-conscious expeditions.

