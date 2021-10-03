Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) to report $6.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Lithia Motors’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.78 billion and the highest is $6.36 billion. Lithia Motors reported sales of $3.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 68.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lithia Motors will report full-year sales of $22.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $23.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $26.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.75 billion to $29.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Lithia Motors.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $4.95. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 4.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.72 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LAD shares. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.80.

NYSE:LAD traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.67. 452,565 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,229. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $345.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Lithia Motors has a 1 year low of $225.00 and a 1 year high of $417.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.70%.

In other news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 125 shares of Lithia Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total value of $45,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $1,324,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lithia Motors during the first quarter valued at about $13,731,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Lithia Motors by 10.7% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lithia Motors by 6.9% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 17,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory grew its position in Lithia Motors by 9.5% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. 92.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment comprises of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

